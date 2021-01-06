Demonstrators carry signs on El Paseo protesting coronavirus restrictions while commenting on violence in Washington, D.C.

National Politics

Republican demonstrators were out on El Paseo in Palm Desert Wednesday afternoon.

They told News Channel they wanted to send a message to the Palm Desert City Council, asking the council to allow city businesses to no longer follow state restrictions ordered in response to Coronavirus.

The group gathered at the Denise Roberge jewelry store in Palm Desert at 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.

During the event, which was scheduled prior to Wednesday, some demonstrators carried posters Trump posters and some carried American flags.

Some demonstrators also carried signs which expressed support for recalling Governor Gavin Newsom.

One demonstrator told News Channel 3 that she agrees with President Trump's assertion that voter integrity was compromised during the November 3rd election.

She also expressed uncertainty as to who was involved in the violence Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol building.

"I've been reading articles that people infiltrating what was supposed to be a peaceful rally in support of President Trump and I really pray that the whole United States can be united again," said Rancho Mirage resident Terri Neuman.

Demonstrators carried their signs up and down the sidewalk along El Paseo.

Some drivers passing by honked their horns.

The demonstration remained peaceful.