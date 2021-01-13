Man found shot to death in car crash

News

One man has died after being found with a gunshot wound in North Indio Tuesday night, according to police.

Officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Avenue 44 west of Market Street around 9:45 p.m.

Inside the car, police say they found an unidentified man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Avenue 44, between Southgate and Yucca street, and Market Street were shut down for the investigation.

Details on what led up to the shooting are not known at this time.