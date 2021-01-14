Sheriff Bianco warns violent Inauguration Day protests in Riverside County will not have ‘free reign’

News

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has a stark warning for protestors planning on violence this Inauguration Day: you will be stopped.

Bianco said the Sheriff's Dept. is "aware of situations that may be planned or may be coming up in our area," and assured residents during a virtual town hall hosted by the Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce that he has "plenty of resources" to ensure safety for all.

"I can promsie you that you will not experience here what we watched on TV in Washington," Bianco said. "We draw a fine line between when it's a peaceful protest and when it turns to a violent one. And when it makes that turn, we will be in a position – I give you my word, as a business community and law-abiding citizens in this county – that when it makes that turn from peaceful to not, we will be there and we will be able to stop it quickly."

