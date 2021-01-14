Warm and Dry into the Weekend

News

High pressure aloft will provide off-shore winds and warmer than normal conditions all through the weekend.

A result: Red Flag Warnings for our local mountains and areas from the Inland Empire to Orange County and Santa Barbara, with a few Coastal Wind Advisories, too.

Also, highs 15-20 degrees above our seasonal averages into the week, with near record highs tomorrow.

That means today we'll top out near 84, and even warmer tomorrow.

Through the Marin Luther King, jr. Holiday, highs will remain quite warm with cooler weather on tap by Tuesday of next week.