Tournament favorite and former champion Jon Rahm withdraws from 2021 American Express

The 2021 American Express tees off this week in La Quinta as the third event on the PGA TOUR schedule. The tournament will be played amidst the ongoing pandemic - without fans, amateurs, and now the favorite to win the tournament.

World No. 2 and 2018 tournament champion Jon Rahm has withdrawn from this year’s event. No reason has been given for his decision to pull out of playing this week.

Rahm was the highest-ranked player in a strong player field this year which includes tournament host Phil Mickelson, fan-favorite Rickie Fowler, and former major champions like Brooks Koepka.

