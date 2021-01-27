Goodbye Split Ends! Salons and Barber Shops Reopen

News

Personal care services such as salons and barbershops finally are able to reopen after state public health officials Monday lifted all of the California’s regional stay-at-home orders. Having spent the past seven weeks largely in limbo as the pandemic worsened. Many are looking to at the chance to welcome back customers.

