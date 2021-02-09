Escaped horse killed after being struck by a vehicle in Coachella

News

A horse was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Coachella.

The crash happened on Avenue 52 between Calhoun Street and Jackson Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Both sides of the roadway are closed at this time as crews work to clean up debris.

According to CHP, the vehicle hit a horse that escaped from the Empire Polo Grounds. The horse was pronounced dead.

Two vehicle were involved in the crash, however, no one was injured.

