Escaped horse killed after being struck by a vehicle in Coachella
A horse was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Coachella.
The crash happened on Avenue 52 between Calhoun Street and Jackson Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Both sides of the roadway are closed at this time as crews work to clean up debris.
According to CHP, the vehicle hit a horse that escaped from the Empire Polo Grounds. The horse was pronounced dead.
Two vehicle were involved in the crash, however, no one was injured.
