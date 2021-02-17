Outage leaves 1300+ customers without power in Indio & Bermuda Dunes
Imperial Irrigation District is sending a crew to the scene of an outage that has left thousands without power Wednesday evening.
As of 5:50 p.m., there are 1,308 customers without power.
There was no word on a possible cause or an estimated time of restoration.
POWER OUTAGE: We are currently experiencing a power outage in INDIO & BERMUDA DUNES affecting 1308 customers. Troubleshooter en route. We will update you as we know more information.— IID (@IIDatWork) February 18, 2021
