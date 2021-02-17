Skip to Content
Outage leaves 1300+ customers without power in Indio & Bermuda Dunes

Palm Desert power outage
Imperial Irrigation District is sending a crew to the scene of an outage that has left thousands without power Wednesday evening.

As of 5:50 p.m., there are 1,308 customers without power.

There was no word on a possible cause or an estimated time of restoration.

