Hope is on the horizon for small businesses within state’s proposed $9.6 billion spending deal

Governor Newsom and state legislative leaders have reached an agreement on a $9.6 billion spending deal to help those affected most by the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s no secret, small businesses have been hurting throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but hope is on the horizon.

“The rules that California has put in place have done an incredible amount of harm to small businesses and the least that we can do is to be able to provide some assistance,” said Assemblyman Chad Mayes.

That assistance is in the form of over two billion dollars worth of one-time grants for small businesses and nonprofits as a part of California’s proposed spending deal.

“A big win for our small businesses and we really believe it was done because our small businesses were organized and there was a bipartisan effort in the California State Legislature to get this done,” Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia said.

One business owner in Downtown Palm Springs said she would apply for one of these small business grants if available.

“I think it’s so important for the government to be able to help us in this way, especially in tourist communities like the valley, we’re the lifeblood of this area and we’re why people want to come here and visit, and if we’re not around and all the big box stores are left, there’s not going to be anything to come visit,” said Samantha Caltagirone, owner of Thick As Thieves in Downtown Palm Springs.

Arlen Lasater, owner Daddy’s Barbershop right across the street, agrees.

“All these stores in Downtown Palm Springs, we’re all small mom-and-pop stores, without us, you’d have no economy. You wouldn’t, so help us!” Lasater said.

Lasater said 2020 was a huge loss for his business. He said the shop was only open for about three months out of the entire year due to the pandemic.

“It’s been absolutely devastating, it destroyed our industry,” Lasater said.

Both business owners agree that more help is needed.

“The first time around, help was really few and far between. We made it work and we’re still here and we’re thankful for that, but we are going to be coming into some of the slowest months here in the valley and I’d rather have it and not need it than not have it at all,” Caltagirone said.

“People will come back, you know, eventually. It’s just a matter of holding on,” said Lasater.

Votes on this deal are expected as early as Monday. In addition to supporting small businesses, it will provide stimulus checks for low-income individuals and housing assistance for farmworkers. You can find more details on the spending deal here.