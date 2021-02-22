Mild Start to the Work Week

News

Winds settled down over the weekend here in the Valley, though offshore winds continue near the Coast. A small Wind Advisory remains in effect from LA to Ventura.

High pressure builds in over the next few days, which will allow us to warm up for a few days.

This morning, we cooled way down in the East Valley!

Normally highs would hit 74 degrees, but we'll be in the low 80s through midweek.

The broad ridge of high pressure remains in place through Wednesday before starting to break down.

Wednesday afternoon will see breezy conditions, and that will bring slightly cooler weather Thursday through the weekend.

Stay up to the date with the KESQ First Alert Weather app, available for iPhone or Android devices, just click here to get it!