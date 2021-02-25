Skip to Content
Gusty Winds create Air Quality Issues

Extreme winds through Southern California overnight and this morning have contributed to blowing sand and dust this morning. Air Quality was significantly impacted: in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range for West Valley locations.

In the "Moderate" range for the East Valley.

As winds slowly subside, the air quality will improve this afternoon and evening. Gusts were impressive throughout the region:

A High Wind Warning remains in effect to our West, as does the Wind Advisory to our North and East.

The powerful winds let to power outages in areas around the Valley:

Wind speeds are expected to drop considerably by late this afternoon.

Highs today will be cooler (we hit 85 yesterday), today expect low to mid 70s.

Friday and Saturday look warmer, but windy conditions return late Saturday into Sunday bringing in slightly cooler temps.

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

