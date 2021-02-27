One man dead after car crashes into wall in Coachella

News

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Coachella.

This happened on Avenida Raylynn near Genoa street and Avenue 53 just before midnight.

Deputies said they found an SUV that had crashed into a wall there.

The driver was taken to the hospital by someone who was not a first responder and was pronounced dead.

Roads in the area were closed near the scene of the accident for some time. No word on if or when they reopened.

We have no further details at this time.