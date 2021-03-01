Mary Pickford hanging by a thread due to lost revenue in pandemic closures

News

The movie industry has been clinging to the hope that a future blockbuster would save its devastated business. But with the pandemic closures and Hollywood reluctant to release movies, it's clear that this industry is struggling.

Mary Pickford is one of those theaters that has been hit the hardest by the pandemic. The theater has been adaptive by offering drive-in experience.

Last week, city council approved to extend the drive-in venue portion of the theater to May 31st.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with the president of D'place entertainment about their plans to stay a float.

