DSUSD board approves March 15 date for return of in-person learning

The Desert Sands Unified School District board of education unanimously passed a March 15 date for the return of in-person instruction.

DSUSD's COVID safety plan was approved by Riverside County health officials last week

Check Out: DSUSD COVID Safety Plan 02/19/21

The district was awaiting approval from the state, which it got by the start of Tuesday's board meeting.

The board's vote means that students PreK through 5th grade will return to the classroom on March 15 under the hybrid learning schedule. Students will be split into two "cohort" groups. One group will learn on campus Mondays and Tuesdays then continue virtual learning the rest of the week. The other group will return to campus Thursdays and Fridays.

Classrooms will have a maximum student/teacher ratio of 16:2. The district also moved students' chairs to maintain a six-foot distance from other students' chairs as well as the teacher's desk.

Full Story: A look inside what DSUSD students and parents can expect going back to school

The board also approved the in-person learning for students in grades 6th through 12th, however, that isn't allowed by the state until Riverside County moves into the red tier. Once the move happens, there will be a minimum seven-day notice to staff and the community.

High school sports were approved to return by the county and state after Riverside County's positivity went under 14.0

DSUSD schools like La Quinta, Palm Desert, Shadow Hills, and Rancho Mirage are set to start their football seasons on March 16.

DEL 5-game schedule is confirmed. All games Friday at 7pm. @KESQ



3/19: GAME 1

PS at PD, RM at XP, SH at LQ



3/26: GAME 2

PD at SH, LQ at RM, XP at PS



4/2: GAME 3

PD at XP, SH at RM, PS at LQ



4/9: GAME 4

RM at PD, XP at LQ, SH at PS



4/16: GAME 5

LQ at PD, RM at PS, XP at SH — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 2, 2021

Full Details: Outdoor high school sports in Riverside County, including football, approved to play

Palm Springs Unified approved their own COVID safety plan on Wednesday. The district is planning to bring students pre-K to second grade back into classrooms on April 12.

The plan still needs to be approved by Riverside County and state health officials.

Coachella Valley Unified is working to finalize its plans but its board members have discussed a possible return date of April 15 for Kindergarten through 6th grade.

