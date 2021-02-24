A look inside what DSUSD students and parents can expect going back to school

News Headlines

Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD) is one of four districts in Riverside County with approved COVID-19 prevention plans. This means, students will be gearing up to go back into the classroom.

The county's adjusted case rate for new COVID-19 cases dropped below a threshold that will allow for these school to reopen transitional kindergarten through sixth grade education.

"School as we knew it is going to look different when our students come back to in person learning,” said DSUSD superintendent Scott Bailey.

Four school districts already have safety-plan approvals from the county and state approval is anticipated.

Desert Sands Unified School District

Corona-Norco Unified School District

Palo Verde Valley Unified School District

Murrieta Valley Unified School District

On Tuesday, the state revealed that Riverside County adjusted case rate was 16.6. The threshold is 25.

Riverside County adjusted case rate was 16.6. The threshold is 25.

