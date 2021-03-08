Valley doctors weigh in on CDC guidance changes for vaccinated people

News

New guidance from the CDC when it comes to those who are fully vaccinated. One of the major changes is fully vaccinated people can now gather in small groups without masks.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero about what you need to know.

Many families are looking forward to the day different households can gather safely. Now, the CDC offering more clarity to those fully vaccinated who are hoping to see their loved ones soon.

For Roy Edwards the vaccine has been a glimmer of hope to return to normalcy to spend more time with his grand-kids.

“Its really worked out well, they are boys and quite active so they spend most of their time outdoors," said Roy Edwards.

Edwards waited until he was fully vaccinated to see his grandchildren.

"It felt very good.”

The CDC came out with new guidelines for people like Edwards , who have been fully vaccinated, they can now socialize in small groups indoors without masks or physical distancing.

“It's very encouraging and I think we're all heading in the right direction," said Euthym Kontaxis, Medical Director of Eisenhower Health Tennity Emergency Department.

But the CDC cautions only visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19.

Eisenhower Health Medical Director weighs in.

“You still need to be careful. We are seeing some post vaccinated patients that do get the illness unusual, but it can happen," said Dr. Kontaxis. "There are some variants out there that we're just not sure of.”

Medical experts strongly urge those who are fully vaccinated to still wear masks and social distance in public and to avoid medium to large gatherings.

“We need to be mindful of other people and, and try to cut down on exposure to the most vulnerable people," said Dr. Kinji Hawthorne, Director of Infectious Diseases at JFK Memorial. "We're not out of the woods yet. We are getting closer. We need more people to get vaccinated”

Doctors explained that 10 percent of the population has been vaccinated so we are pretty far away from herd immunity.