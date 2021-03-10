Xavier Prep girls basketball coach Thaddis Bosley to also coach boys team, Ty Thomas joins Saints’ staff

News

We don't know if there will be a basketball season this year, but if there is, Thaddis Bosley will be the man to lead the Saints program, both the girls and the boys.

"I stepped in a few months ago just to do phase 1 of cohorts. I kind of just got used to running both," Bosley said.

Bosley has been the girls head coach at Xavier Prep since 2017. He's had success leading the Lady Saints but will now try for the same with the boys program.

It's no easy task. Bosley is doing double duty, basically working as Xavier Prep's head of basketball operations.

"This crazy sports year provided a chance to expand my role at Xavier, sharing the game I love. It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up," said Bosley

Saints athletic director Mark Campbell confirmed to KESQ that Bosley will be in charge, at least for the time being.

But there is another wrinkle.

"Coaching boys and girls will be a huge challenge but I’m surrounded by a great staff, particularly a mentor and close friend in Ty Thomas. This will be fun," said Bosley.

Former La Quinta head coach Ty Thomas has joined the staff as associate head coach. Thomas will work in a role sometimes requiring him to be the head coach when Bosley can't be at both games.

BREAKING: @lqathletics head basketball coach Ty Thomas is stepping down. He was at LQ for 10 years, coaching the girls for 5 and then the boys for 5.



Thomas has always been nice. A kind, professional person who will be missed at LQ.#MyGuyTy @KESQ @TaylorKESQ @LQBlackhawks pic.twitter.com/oEJAYAlAof — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) February 15, 2020

Thomas served at LQHS for 10 seasons, coaching both the boys and girls programs but stepped down after the 2020 season.

"Thad and I have been close for years and this gave us a chance to coach again together. I'm happy for him and grateful he asked me to be a part of it! It will be fun and interesting," said Thomas.

This is a unique situation for the Saints who are hoping it works out.

"Culture and character travels wherever you go. So we're excited, it's going to be fun, can't wait," said Bosley.

A local high school basketball season is still uncertain right now but could change soon depending on district approval. CIF recently approved indoor sports to be played but it is now up to each school district to determine the next course of action.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest on this developing situation.