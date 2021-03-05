CIF approves indoor sports, issues updated guidance which includes mandatory testing
CIF has issued an update on the latest guidelines in regards to high school sports, specifically with respect for indoor sports trying to make a return to play.
.@CIFState Interpretation of Updated Guidance pic.twitter.com/XJjWDlTdT6— CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) March 5, 2021
Strict protocols are in place, including mandatory testing, either daily antigen testing or periodic PCR testing.
With this update, it is now ultimately up to each local school district to determine what/if indoor sports will be allowed.
