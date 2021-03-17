Local movie theaters celebrate red tier reopening with limited capacity, precautions

News

Movie theaters are cleared to open back up again with modifications now that Riverside County has moved into the red tier.

Cinemark Theaters announced the official reopening date for two of its movie theaters here in the Coachella Valley.

Century La Quinta announces they will open Friday

Century at the River is slated to open March 26th.

"Cinemark is thrilled to be once again offering that immersive cinematic experience that you can really only get from watching a movie on the big screen," said Caitlin Piper, senior manager for Cinemark Public Relations.

Piper said auditoriums would be disinfected before each show time, and face masks are mandatory, even during the movie. High touch surfaces will be sanitized regularly, she said, and movie times are expected to be staggered to maximize physical distancing.

Cinemark has also implemented a new seat buffering technology that automatically blocks the seats to a party's right and left upon purchasing a ticket.

Meanwhile, "Mary Pickford is D'Place" in Cathedral City will open on Friday, Damon Rubio, the president of D'Place Entertainment told News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi.

The reopening comes at a crucial time for movie theaters like the Mary Pickford.

On Feb 24, 2021, Cathedral City council members extended the Mary Pickford's drive-in license and forgave $2,714.19 of rent due from December and January.

City documents revealed that theater management was contemplating permanent closure due to the losses and lack of revenue over the past year of the pandemic.

“We fall right in about 92% of our revenue loss from year over year," said Damon Rubio, President of D'place entertainment.

There is no word on when some of the other local movie theaters will open.

Under the red tier, movie theaters are able to reopen indoors with a max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

OTHER CHANGES FROM PURPLE TO RED?

Restaurants indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

All retail indoors (max 50% capacity)

Shopping centers indoors (max 50% capacity, closed common areas)

Museums, zoos, and aquariums indoors (max 25% capacity)

Nail salons/personal care services can continue operating indoors with modifications

Places of worship indoors (max 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer)

Gyms and fitness centers indoors (max 10% capacity)

