How Coachella Valley schools are reopening, adjusting to new 3 ft. distancing guidance

News

Coachella Valley school districts are varied when it comes to reopening plans. While some students at Desert Sands Unified School District are already in school, other students at Palm Springs Unified School District will be heading back to the classroom on April 12. Coachella Valley Unified School District submitted its reopening plans to Riverside County last week, and is still waiting for approval to brink students from Pre-K to 6th grade back by April 19. Now that Riverside County is also in the red tier, a grade level from high school or middle school may also be able to return to campus.

Each district has adopted hybrid learning, which only integrates students into the classroom a small portion out of the week. The rest of the week would remain at virtual learning.

On Friday, March 19 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for students at school, which now reduces the amount of physical distance between them from 6 ft. to 3 ft. The guidance applies to grades K-12.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we'll have an update on where schools stand and what the future holds for kids returning to the classroom at CVUSD.