CVUSD votes to not bring most students back into classrooms on April 19

The Coachella Valley Unified School District board of education voted not to bring students back for in-person instruction on April 19 as originally planned.

The majority of CVUSD's students will remain in distance learning. The board did leave the door open on possibly returning at a later date, but did not mention a possible date.

The results of the parent survey shows this was the preferred decision, at least among those who responded. The survey showed that 74% of the over 17,000 who responded preferred to stay in the distance learning model.

These were the exact results as the district's last return to school survey. In the Dec. 2020 survey, 74% of the over 17,000 who responded preferred distance learning.

Most parents who submitted comments during the meeting cited the timing of bringing back students as an issue. The plan was to bring students back on April 19, just five weeks left in the school year.

"I don't want to return with just a month and a week," said trustee Jesus Gonzalez.

Gonzalez suggested finding a way to come back full speed in the next school year.

Trustee Silvia Paz said she would support a return to in-person but did not support the hybrid model.

The hybrid model would see students return in two groups which each would be on campus for two days a week.

Desert Sands and Palm Springs Unified School Districts did vote to bring back students.

DSUSD elementary students returns to classrooms on March 15. Middle and high school students will return on March 29.

PSUSD voted to bring students PreK - 2nd on April 13, 3rd-6th on April 19, and 7th-8th on April 26. The district is still reviewing plans to bring back high schoolers.

Full Details: PSUSD approves plan for middle school students to return into classrooms

CVUSD's decision will mean that they will lose out on the $6.6 million state grant that required all students to have access to in-person instruction.

The district is still eligible for the $14.4 million state grant that required an allocation of at least 10% for paraprofessional staffing.

Trustees also voted to extend the group power hubs that targets students at each grade level who have been struggling under distance learning.

