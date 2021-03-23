PSUSD approves plan for middle school students to return into classrooms

Education

The Palm Springs Unified School District Board of Education unanimously approved a plan for middle school students to return to in-person instruction.

6th grade students will return on April 19, 2021. 7th and 8th grade students will return on April 26, 2021.

Students will return under the hybrid model, which means that students will be placed in stable groups with fixed membership that stay together for all activities (e.g., instruction, lunch, recess.) Students will be in two groups and be on campus for two days, with distance learning for the remaining three days.

Superintendent Dr. Sandra Lyon also said in the meeting that the district will continue to follow the 6ft distance guidance, despite the CDC now recommending at least a 3ft distance.

What about high school school students? The board will continue to discuss bringing back high schoolers and could vote on a possible return date during the April 13 meeting.

Proposed schedule for PSUSD high school students

PSUSD already voted to bring back younger students. Students PreK through 2nd will return on April 13, while 3rd through 5th grade students will return on April 19.

Last week, the Desert Sands Unified School District board voted to bring back middle and high schoolers. Those students are set to start in-person instruction on March 29.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District is still working to determine whether they will bring back students. There was some debate among trustees whether it was worth bringing students back and upending their schedules with just a few weeks of school left.

CVUSD conducted parent surveys to gauge the feelings on in-person instruction. The survey closed on Sunday. Results will be reviewed during the board's March 25 meeting.

