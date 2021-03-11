CVUSD outlines plan to bring some students back into classrooms by mid-April, but board expresses concerns

Education

The Coachella Valley Unified School District Board of Education further outline the plan to bring students PreK through 6th grade back into classroom.

The board reviewed the district's reopening plan, which officials hope to send to the county's public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser for review by Monday. Officials said the county's review process takes about a week before it is either approved or returned with suggested changes.

CVUSD's plan shows that students PreK through 6th grade would be back in classrooms by April 19. The district's plan shows that if Riverside County is in the red tier by then, then one grade level from middle or high school will also return to campus.

Sudents will be brough back under the hybrid learning model, which much like with PSUSD and DSUSD, means that students will be sepearated into to groups who will have two days of in-person instruction and three days of distance learning.

CVUSD trustees expressed some hesitation about brining students back, upending schedules for students and parents, with just a couple weeks of school left.

Trustees were also concerned about how students could be affected by changing teachers so late into the school year.

Schools across California have to start in-person instruction between April 1 and May 15 in order to receive the "In-person Instruction Support Grant." Eligible funds from the grants would be reduced by 1% for each day of instruction between April 1 and May 15 that a local education agency doesn't provide in-person instruction.

The district would not get the grant if they do not start by May 15.

The expanding learning funding is available until 2022.

CVUSD's next steps as it waits for the county's approval include notifying parents of the plan, finishing up campus inspection, and training staff. The district will also hold a parent forum on March 16.

The district is planning to bring a small cohort of students into classrooms on March 18. CVUSD will use select students who are particularly struggling with distance learning.

