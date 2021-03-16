DSUSD’s middle & high school students to return to in-person learning on March 29

Education

The Desert Sands Unified School Board voted to bring back middle and high school students under hybrid learning model on March 29.

DSUSD's younger students also return to classrooms on Monday.

Those plans were put in place while the county was in the "purple" tier. On Tuesday, Riverside County officially moved to the "red" tier, which lifted restrictions on in-person learning for students in middle and high school.

DSUSD's students in the 6th grade through 12th grade will follow similar modifications that the elementary students follow when they return on March 29, which is the week before Spring Break.

Students will be split into two groups who will each be in classrooms for two days a week and distance learning for the remaining three days.

Face coverings for students and staff will be mandatory with classroom seating six feet apart.

Check out DSUSD's COVID Safety Plan 02/19/21

DSUSD board members said there will be some changes to the school safety plan as it was primarily targeted towards elementary.

One of those changes is related to quarantining. Before, the plan was for someone to quarantine for 10 days, then they must wear a surgical mask for 4 days. The change removes the four day surgical mask requirement.

DSUSD is the first school to approve plans to bring back older students. PSUSD is set to bring back students PreK through 2nd grade on April 12.

CVUSD sent their plan to the county but have released a parent survey to help decide whether the district will bring students back for in-person learning. The current plan is to have students PreK through 6th grade return to classrooms on April 19.

Full Details: CVUSD conduct parent survey to help decide whether in-person classes should return

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.