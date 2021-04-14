Palm Springs Planning Commission approves Museum of Pinball’s plans to move into Desert Sun building

News

The Palm Springs Planning Commission unanimously approved a permit that would allow a proposed pinball museum to operate in its new potential home in the city.

The decision brings the Museum of Pinball once step closer to completing its move from Banning to the Desert Sun building on Gene Autry Way in Palm Springs.

Museum of Pinball founder John Weeks told the Desert Sun earlier this week that he wants to lease out 77,000 square feet of space in the nearly 97,000-square-foot building. Plans call for 1,900 pinball machines and arcade games at the new location, up from the 1,100 now on display at the museum's 18-acre campus in Banning.

Desert Sun's executive editor Julie Makinen tweeted out that the newspaper is planning to lease back office space.

Weeks, a Palm Springs resident, discussed the move during Wednesday's planning commission meeting, mentioning that their current location is a bit off the beaten path.

"It's not a tourist city, it's not Palm Springs," Weeks said.

Weeks said they are planning to operate the museum at similar hours to the Airport Museum, which will be right across the street.

Planning commissioners expressed some concern over pedestrian safety in that intersection due to speeding drivers. Weeks was advised to submit a an application to Caltrans for a pedestrian cross walk. City staff will also work with Caltrans to ensure pedestrian safety.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on the museum's move.

The Desert Sun building was put up for sale in October 2020. The paper reported that Industrial Realty Group LLC is attempting to purchase the building and is currently in escrow. The originally listing price was $7.5 million, however, it's unclear how much the building would be sold for.

Gannett, the parent company of The Desert Sun, shifted the paper's printing operations to Phoenix prior to putting the paper's building for sale. The Desert Sun has been in business since 1927. The paper moved its operations to the Gene Autry Trail building in 1989, not long after being purchased by Gannett.