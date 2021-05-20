Local businesses react to BNP Paribas Open to be played in October

News

"The wait is over" in Indian Wells, BNP Paribas Open organizers say. The tournament is expected to return in October after two pandemic-related postponements.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero has more on what this tournament brings to the community.

This is exciting news for the valley. The tournament brings big money here after what’s been a very hard year for many business owners, those we spoke with are welcoming the news.

The quiet Indian Wells tennis Garden is about to get its energy back.

People throughout Coachella Valley are excited for the BNP Paribas Open’s return this Fall.

“We can’t wait," said Kim Gower, owner of La Quinta Baking Company.

Thousands of people flock here to watch some of the best athletes in the world. Two pandemic-related postponements meant local businesses couldn’t cash in on two week spike in sales. Now that's about to change.

“Very excited for the tennis coming back," said Gower. "Its been a rough road the last year or so but we’re slowly getting back to normal.”

The tournament is traditionally held in March. Business owner, Gower didn’t see this coming.

“We were expecting it would be next year for sure probably around the regular time next year," said Gower. "Its good news.”

After an already tough 2020 financially, restaurant owner, Efrain Mendoza said the boost in visitors will help business.

“Its really good news cause the sales is going to be at least 20 percent now," sad Mendoza. "Its going to be a good deal.”

Indian Wells Mayor Richard Balocco is looking forward to the return of the Tennis Open.

“Tennis tournament was kind of a landmark of almost the start of the pandemic cancellations," saiid Balocco."Hopefully it's going to be the lead out of the pandemic here with the October tournament.”

Balocco said the tennis event brings about a $500 dollar impact to the Valley. He’s hoping for a Fall and a Spring tournament.

“It's my understanding is that at the tournament is held in its entirety in October that they will be conducting as a regular tournament in March," said Balocco. "There could be two tournaments if you will, in this fiscal year. So I think it's a big boom for everyone.”

The mayor also said the city didn’t plan on this event when they budgeted for the year. He explained it will help recover some of the losses from the pandemic.

Ticket, suite, and hotel packages for the event are anticipated to be on sale starting June 21. Fans should visit bnpparibasopen.com and sign-up for email updates to stay up to date with information pertaining to the tournament this fall.