Bird e-scooters land in Coachella after bumpy road into valley

Bird scooters were unveiled Thursday in Coachella, now the first city in the valley to approve the app-based rental transportation.

Monserrat Gomez said she plans to use the bird scooters to better explore the city.

"I'm just happy that they have this here because everyone can come out, enjoy it, come together and have a good fun day," Gomez said. "The city has so much to offer – there's so many beautiful murals, so many pieces of art, so much rich history."

Coachella city leaders voted unanimously earlier this year, saying the scooters make it easier to get around and help elevate the city for both residents and visitors.

"It is a huge win because it provides an additional mode of transportation," said Josie Gonzalez, mayor pro-tem in Coachella. "It also provides an opportunity for family members to get out and explore the beautiful city."

Bird has tried to come to the valley before. In 2019, bird launched a surprise drop in Palm Springs. The city sent a cease and desist letter to the company, then piled up the scooters in a city yard after just one day on the streets.

The city of Palm Desert voted against electric scooters the following year due to safety concerns.

Coachella leaders said they're hoping to pave the way for more cities to follow. "It's always exciting to be the first and I think that we will be the roadmap for other cities to follow," Gonzalez said.

If there are safety issues, the city is able to limit the area where the scooters can be used. We're told about 100 Birds have been launched in the city.