Family: Man remains on life support after hit-and-run crash in La Quinta

Deputies continue to investigate a hit-and-run collision in La Quinta that left a man with major injuries early Monday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Avenida Mendoza and Calle Sinaloa at approximately 5:22 a.m.

Sgt. Deonna Pecoraro, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, confirmed that the suspect vehicle fled before deputies arrived before to the scene.

There was no description of a possible suspect vehicle available at this time.

Family told News Channel 3 Monday night that the man was on life support in the hospital. The victim's family is calling for witnesses to come forward and help find the suspect. They are also calling for the driver to turn themselves in.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the Thermal Sheriff Station at 760-863-8990. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

