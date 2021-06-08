Gene Autry Trail back open following 18 hour closure due to blowing winds and low visibility

News

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

North Gene Autry Trail has been reopened between Via Escuela and Salvia Road after being closed since last night due to poor visibility caused by blowing sand, the Palm Springs Police Department reports.

Original Story

Palm Springs Police closed Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater Wash at 9:11 p.m. Monday due to blowing sand and low visibility.

Motorists were being detoured away from the major traffic artery overnight and early Tuesday morning.

Both Indian Canyon Drive and Vista Chino remain open through their wash crossings for people trying to drive in and out of Palm Springs.

