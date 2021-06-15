California removes COVID-19 restrictions

News

INDIO, California - California is fully reopening its economy as a result of fewer COVID-19 cases and increased vaccinations.

According to Governor Gavin Newsom, 72% of Californians have been fully vaccinated.

With the economy reopening, there will no longer be reopening tiers, no more capacity limits, and changes to the mask mandate.

However, counties, cities, and local businesses are still allowed to set it's own capacity limits and rules they see fit.

Those who aren't fully vaccinated, are still required to wear a mask when in indoor settings.

Those who are fully vaccinated can ditch the mask except in a doctor's office, hospital, using public transportation, or the workplace/office.

Cal-OSHA's stricter existing mask and distance requirements for workers remain in place. It plans to meet on June 17 to touch on whether or not they will change those requirements.

Related Article: Employees required to wear masks in workplace through at least June 17 after Cal/OSHA special meeting