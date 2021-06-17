Weather conditions cause Flex Alert, increased fire risk

News

It’s another day of dangerous heat here in Southern California. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Sunday night.

Cal ISO, manager of the state’s power grid, issued a flex alert from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday night. That means residents should conserve energy by turning thermostats up to 78 degrees and avoid using large appliances or powered devices during that time frame.

This heat paired with possible dry lightning in the mountains increases the risk of wildfires.

