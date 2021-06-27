Skip to Content
At least one person injured in rollover accident on Dillon Road

At least one person was injured in a rollover accident on Dillon Road Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the scene after crash happened around mid-afternoon.

Crews were seen loading one injured person onto a gurney.

The pickup truck involved was left upside down along the side of the road.

There is no information yet on what caused the crash.

News Channel 3 has requested additional information from the CHP about the crash.

We'll provide more details as information comes into the newsroom.

