At least one person injured in rollover accident on Dillon Road
At least one person was injured in a rollover accident on Dillon Road Sunday afternoon.
Fire crews responded to the scene after crash happened around mid-afternoon.
Crews were seen loading one injured person onto a gurney.
The pickup truck involved was left upside down along the side of the road.
There is no information yet on what caused the crash.
News Channel 3 has requested additional information from the CHP about the crash.
