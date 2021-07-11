Reopening the state amid scorching summer months; how valley businesses are handling it

News

It's no question that restaurant business owners are relieved they can welcome customers back after the state did away with much of its pandemic-era restrictions on June 15. But just as things got better, many already were anticipating the slow summer months-- it's a given owning a business in the desert and not having tourists flocking to the area because of triple-digit temperatures.

"It's down from of course April and May when everyone was still in town and we were very busy, but we like it enough that we've had a little bit of traffic. At least we're able to sit people inside," owner of French Rotisserie Cafe owner, Fabienne Struell said.

Struell anticipated a slow season, having owned a business in the valley for three years.

