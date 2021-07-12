Temperatures drop closer to seasonal, moisture remains
Temperatures were close to seasonal today despite an Excessive Heat Warning still in place through 8 p.m.
Though we were cooler, humid conditions made it feel very uncomfortable outside. There is the chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms across Southern California through Tuesday, particularly for the mountains and high desert.
Temperatures will be close to seasonal through the rest of the week, with drier conditions by Wednesday.
