Monster Shakes in Palm Springs offering free ice cream on Tuesday

News

Do you like free ice cream? Well if you do, there's an opportunity to get some free ice cream in Palm Springs on Tuesday.

Monster Shakes in Palm Springs was selected as a "Heart of Fun" recipient by Blue Bunny. This means a thousand dollar tab will be opened on Tuesday, July 19 for people to get some ice cream while the tab lasts. It's being done in honor of National Ice Cream Day and to help local businesses across the nation.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and you can get up to three scoops of any of the ice cream available.

Monster Shakes is on Sunrise Way, in the Ralphs shopping center across the street from Sunrise Park.