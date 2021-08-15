Skip to Content
Splash House brings influx of customers to some Palm Springs businesses

The first weekend of Splash house wraps up today, after bringing in out-of-towners to the desert in droves. Hundreds of people came out for the festival, which is hosted at three Palm Springs Hotels: Margaritaville, Renaissance and The Saguaro. After hours performances and dancing were also put on at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Select Palm Springs businesses have reported an uptick in customers over the weekend. Coming up at 6 p.m. and tonight at 10 and 11, we'll have more on the impact the festival had.

Shelby Nelson

Shelby Nelson is a News Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. She joined our team in September 2019. Learn more about Shelby here.

