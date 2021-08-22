Four-vehicle crash north of Palm Springs

News

CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department said there was a four-vehicle car crash.

They said two victims were extracted and taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

They said the crash was reported at 12:53 a.m. on August 22 at the intersection of North Indian Canyon Road and Dillon Road.

Firefighters got to the scene where they confirmed entrapment.

California Highway Patrol is said to be overseeing the investigation.