Now Hiring: Join the team at Desert Arc!

Desert Arc has been serving the Coachella Valley for decades, and now you can join the team.

The nonprofit is looking to fill a variety of full and part time positions at their Palm Desert, Indio, and Yucca Valley locations.

Member of the Board of Directors, Brooke Beare, said that at the Indio Recycling Center they are hiring Crew Instructors.

"That would be somebody who is managing some of our client based crews, and going out and assisting with the shredding, the E waste recycling, and all of the other things that we do here in Indio" said Beare.

If the Recycling Center doesn't sound like the right fit, there are also openings for Bus Aides and Bus Drivers.

Transportation Coordinator Vanessa Lopez said that the best bus drivers are easy going, and work well with others.

"I've enjoyed working with my clients. They bring me a lot of joy" said Lopez. Lopez said that Bus Drivers become a lifeline for their clients, by allowing those who would be stuck at home to get out and socialize.

The organization is also looking for full time Case Managers. Beare said that at Desert Arc, their clients have very specific goals and missions. Case Managers are responsible for making sure the organization meets the Client's needs.

Desert Arc offers training for most positions.

Beare said that it's the knowledge of your colleagues that makes all of the difference. "A lot of the folks who have worked there, have worked there for 10 or more years" said Beare. "So they bring vast institutional knowledge and really have that commitment to show you how to be in this for the long term."

Desert Arc offers health benefits, as well as a 401(k) program to full time employees.

Beare said that Desert Arc is always posting new openings on their website.