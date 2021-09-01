Sunline Transit to return to normal operations for first time in a year

News

Sunline Transit will return to normal bus operations next week for the first time since it scaled back service more than a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the transit company, weekday bus operations will return to their regular schedule beginning Tuesday, offering what the company calls "level 1" service.

The change means customers can expect routes across the valley to have more frequent operations. Sunline had been operating in "level 3" service, with buses running only on weekend schedules, since March 21, 2020, due to the pandemic.

Masks still must be worn on all forms of public transportation until at least Jan. 18, 2022, per a Transportation Security Administration directive.

More information on Sunline service is available at www.sunline.org/service-levels.