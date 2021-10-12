Coachella & Stagecoach music festival update health policy; Now accepting negative COVID test
Stagecoach and Coachella have updated its requirements to attend the 2022 festivals.
Both festivals are now accepting a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event or proof of vaccination.
In August 2021, AEG Presents, the parent company of Goldenvoice, announced that attendees would have to be vaccinated in order to attend its festivals.
Stagecoach organizers announced on Twitter that the requirement was changed due to the rate of transmission improving.
Thanks for coming along for the ride as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times so that we can get back to having ourselves a good time.— Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) October 12, 2021
Can’t wait to see y’all soon! pic.twitter.com/Hd5pFUEhYH
The Coachella website has also been updated with this new policy.
