Coachella & Stagecoach music festival update health policy; Now accepting negative COVID test

News

Stagecoach and Coachella have updated its requirements to attend the 2022 festivals.

Both festivals are now accepting a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event or proof of vaccination.

In August 2021, AEG Presents, the parent company of Goldenvoice, announced that attendees would have to be vaccinated in order to attend its festivals.

Stagecoach organizers announced on Twitter that the requirement was changed due to the rate of transmission improving.

Thanks for coming along for the ride as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times so that we can get back to having ourselves a good time.



Can’t wait to see y’all soon! pic.twitter.com/Hd5pFUEhYH — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) October 12, 2021

The Coachella website has also been updated with this new policy.

"After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella that allows for negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination." - Coachella website

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.