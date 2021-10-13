Report: Marine killed during training exercise in Twentynine Palms

News

A 24-year-old Marine was killed during a training exercise at the Twentynine Palms base earlier this month, according to the Marine Corps Times.

Lance Cpl. Jonothan Barnette, 24, was struck in the chest by a live round during a dry fire training exercise on October 3, family told WTVC in Chattanooga, TN. Family added that Barnette was not wearing chest protective equipment at the time of the incident.

We have reached out to officials with the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center for more information on this incident but have not heard back at this time. The Naval Safety Center's mishaps summary lists a deadly training incident that occurred in Twentynine Palms on Oct. 3.

"3 Oct 2021 (Twenty-Nine Palms, CA) SVM received gunshot wound to chest while conducting dry fire rehearsal training. Died at scene" - Naval Safety Center Mishap Stats 10/06/21

Jonothan Barnette

Jonothan's wife, Savannah Barnette, is pregnant with their second child.

"He will not be here to watch our daughter grow up or to be here to experience is our baby being born. It kills me every day. Every day, it kills me," Savannah said.

Barnette was originally from Chatsworth, Georgia but lived in Jacksonville, North Carolina prior to his death, according to his obituary. The Marine Corps Times reports that Barnette enlisted in the Marines in 2018 and graduated from the School of Infantry — East in May of 2020.

At the time of his death, Barnette was part of the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marines Kilo Company 3rd PLT as a 0311.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help support Barnette's family. Click here to visit that page.

He put his brothers above himself in every way. It’s time we do the same for him. We promised to not let his family suffer alone during these difficult times and want them to be financially supported so they can focus on their grief and not have any added hardships. - Gofundme page set up by friends

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

