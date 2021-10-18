JW Marriott unveils million dollar redesign and new arcade zone

The JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Spa has a new multi-million dollar redesign. The resort has redesigned many aspects from its lobby to its guest rooms.





The following are changes that were a part of the redesign:

884 guest rooms, including 101 luxury suites

New hardwood floors

Modern furnishings

Plush bedding

Mountain-inspired silhouette murals

Quartz vanities in bathrooms

Rain-style showers

More than 300 rooms offering free-standing contemporary bathtubs

The reinvention also includes the debut of The Sinatra Ballroom. It is the largest indoor event space in the Greater Palm Springs area at 25,000 square feet. It hosted the last public performance Frank Sinatra.

The resort also debuted a brand new JW Entertainment Zone. The arcade is 12,000 square feet and is said to be the largest arcade in California. It includes arcade games like PacMan, Skee-Ball, duckpin bowling, air hockey, and virtual reality and motocross racing games.





In addition to the arcade, there is a new family passport program. Through the program, guests are encouraged to do various activities like flamingo feedings, scavenger hunts, trivia nights, nature walks, family yoga, and ice cream socials. Guests have the chance to get their passport stamped by doing the different activities giving them the opportunity to win prizes from the resort's treasure chest.

The resort said future renovation phases will include spa redesign and dining outlet updates.