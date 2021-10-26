Store steps up to help replace surfboards destroyed in Waikiki blaze

By KITV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KITV) — A local shop is stepping in to help raise money for those impacted by a blaze that destroyed hundreds of surfboards in Waikiki.

Used Surfboards Hawaii created a GoFundMe page with a goal of raising $250,000. Owner Alex Utal said he hopes the store is able to raise enough to donate roughly $500 to each person who lost their board in the fire.

“A lot of folks who come in, you get the feeling that they just arrived from a funeral. It’s that deep connection to their boards,” he explained.

Last year, the store provided a discount to those effected by a fire that destroyed a surf rack in the same spot. Utal said with low inventory this year, they decided to raise money instead.

“I hope that we can rally together with the community and help people that have lost something that’s very important to their way of life, lifestyle, and a decompressor for the stress that is going on in the world today.” said Utal.

For a link to the GoFundMe visit: gofundme.com/f/help-the-surf-community-replace-lost-boards

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.