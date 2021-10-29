Crash slows traffic on Highway 62 west of Morongo

Police and medics were working to clear a car that rear-ended a truck and trailer along the westbound lanes of State Highway 62 Friday morning.

The collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:08 a.m.

A driver in a small white sedan hit the back of a stalled truck and trailer in a canyon north of Indian Canyon Drive toward Morongo.

The vehicle ended up wedged in below the trailer.

Minor injuries were reported, and traffic was slowed but moving past the wreckage.

