CIF-SS High School Football Playoffs: Eight local teams clinch

After a full season of action, this will be the first time in two years that high school football will see playoffs in California.

Eight teams, call them the "Desert 8", earn a bid in the CIF-SS first round of playoffs next Friday.

Five teams from the Desert Empire League and three teams from the Desert Valley League made the cut.

Palm Desert, Xavier Prep, Coachella Valley, and Cathedral City are all on the road. While Shadow Hills, Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and Twentynine Palms remain in the valley to play at home.

Last week we saw drama around the Coachella Valley with league titles on the line and next week we get to see these teams in a win-or-go-home playoff game.

All these game will be at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5th.

