Hiker suffers major injuries after falling 20-30ft on Palm Springs trail

A hiker was rushed to the hospital with major injuries after falling approximately 20 to 30 feet while on a Palm Springs trail.

The incident happened Friday morning, before 11:00 a.m. near the Indian Canyons area in south Palm Springs.

Authorities identified the hiker as an adult woman, there was no other description available at this time.

A CHP helicopter H60 was called to assist the Palm Springs Fire Department with the rescue. The Palm Springs Police Department Mounted Police, AMR and the Agua Caliente Tribal Rangers were also called to assist with the rescue.

