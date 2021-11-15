Jonas Brothers’ family to open new restaurant in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Jonas Brothers’ family is expanding their restaurant business with a new eatery set to open in Las Vegas next year. Kevin Jonas, Sr., the trio’s father, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in a recent interview that Nellie’s Southern Kitchen will be inside the MGM Grand. It will be Nellie’s second location. The Jonas family opened one in Belmont, North Carolina _ where their roots are _ in 2016. Named for the elder Jonas’ grandmother, Nellie’s honors the matriarch’s Southern cooking. Musicians Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, meanwhile, have a Netflix comedy special dropping Nov. 23. “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” will feature songs, sketches and celebrity guests.