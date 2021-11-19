Desert Hot Springs students’ clean energy program inspires return of African inventor 13 years later

33-year-old Malawian author and inventor William Kamkwamba returned to the Coachella Valley on Friday to visit a class of students enrolled in a renewable energy program at Desert Hot Springs High School.

The newly unveiled facility has inspired Kamkwamba to build an innovation center in Malawi to continue inspiring the next generation similarly to how he was inspired more than a decade ago.

Kamkwamba told News Channel 3, "If you give younger people opportunity, tools, mentorship -- they are going to be able to come up with great ideas. That's what I'm working on."

About 13 years ago, Kamkwamba visited from Malawi with his friend and mentor Tom Rielly with TED Conferences.

Kamkwamba authored a best-selling book, “The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind," after visiting the Wintec turbine farm in 2007 and getting inspired to bring that type of technology to his home country.

At the young age of 14 Kamkwamba started getting international recognition for building a windmill out of random items he found at farms near his home, which eventually became the first source of power in his village.

Kamkwamba's visit to Desert Hot Springs High School allowed him to share his story in person with students who are currently learning about clean and renewable sources of energy.

The program, called REAL, also enables students to get hands on experience and practical application of skills taught in the classroom.

REAL students also participate in KidWind competitions.

