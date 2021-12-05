10 Covid-19 cases identified on New Orleans-bound cruise ship

By Gregory Lemos, CNN

Ten cases of Covid-19 have been identified on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship disembarking in New Orleans, the city said.

All crew members and passengers are fully vaccinated and all 10 cases are asymptomatic, the cruise line said in a statement.

“Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, the City of New Orleans and the Port of New Orleans are aware and working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to initiate existing COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line,” the city said in a news release Saturday.

New Covid-19 cases in the United States now reach more than 100,000 daily on average, shortly after millions of Americans traveled for the Thanksgiving holiday. The seven-day moving average of new cases was 121,437 as of Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Prior to this week, the US last topped the 100,000-cases-a-day mark in early October.

The Norwegian Breakaway departed New Orleans on November 28 carrying 3,200 people and stopped in Belize and Mexico. The ship is scheduled to return to New Orleans Sunday, according to the cruise line’s official website.

The cruise line is adhering to relevant quarantine and isolation protocols, the release said. Everyone disembarking the vessel will be tested for Covid-19. Anyone who tests positive for the virus will be required to either travel home in a personal vehicle or continue self-isolating in accommodations provided by the cruise line.

“We take this matter extremely seriously and will continue to work closely with the CDC, the office of Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health as well as the city and port of New Orleans,” Norwegian Cruise Line said.

There have been no changes to future trips scheduled for the ship, the cruise line said.

“We will provide additional updates to impacted guests as appropriate,” Norwegian Cruise Line said.

