Modernism Week adds golf tournament to lineup of events

Modernism Week will be adding a golf tournament to its lineup of events in February, organizers announced today.

The annual 11-day festival, scheduled for Feb. 17-27, will offer an 18-hole tournament at the Seven Lakes Golf and Country Club on Feb. 27, from 1-4 p.m. The tournament will conclude with an awards ceremony and cocktail party

at the clubhouse's terrace.

The tournament is open to all with tickets, which cost $175 and include the 18-hole tournament, attendance at the awards ceremony and a gift bag. Tickets for the party alone cost $55.

"We are so pleased to offer for the first time a tournament of this caliber that not only allows players access to one of the best private golf courses in the region, but also pays homage to the significant architecture that surrounds the course and provides access to the stunning clubhouse designed by William Cody,'' said Julie McAvoy, tournament event captain.

The event is for players aged 21 and older only.

To learn more about Modernism Week 2022, visit modernismweek.com.